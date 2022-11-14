Medical Monday 11/14/22: Musculoskeletal medicine with Dr. William Douglas

We talk about joint, muscle, and nerve problems with Dr. William Douglas of St. Peter’s Musculoskeletal Medicine. Dr. Douglas and his colleagues at St. Peter's use advanced technology like ultrasound-guided procedures to help diagnose the source of a patient’s pain and offer a wide array of non-surgical options to treat the pain. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Or email us at "VoxPop@wamc.org." Ray Graf hosts.

Courtesy of St. Peter's Health Partners / Dr. William Douglas

Dr. William Douglas joined Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital in 2021 and St. Peter's Musculoskeletal Medicine in 2022 as a physiatrist and sports medicine physician. He earned his Medical Degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford, Maine; and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Anthropology from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Dr. Douglas completed his internship in Internal Medicine at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY, and his residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the New York Presbyterian Hospital in association with Columbia University and Cornell University in New York City. After finishing residency, Dr. Douglas spent an additional year completing a Fellowship in Sports Medicine at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine.