Vox Pop

Food Friday 8/19/22: Summer Italian cooking with Ric Orlando

Published August 19, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
1584 map of Italy
unknown
/
Wikimedia Commons
1584 map of Italy

We travel to the bel paese - if only in our minds - with one of our favorite guests, Chef Ric Orlando. What's your favorite Italian dish? Give us a call at 2pm and let's talk! 800-348-2551 is the number. Ray Graf hosts.

After 25 years as the legendary regional chef, Ric now owns the Ric Orlando’s Best- a brand of of creative seasonings and condiments. His 6 seasoning blends are the exact recipes used in his award winning restaurants. His hot sauces and BBQ aauces are his special unique blends.

