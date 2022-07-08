© 2022
Vox Pop

Food Friday 7/8/22: Flour Hour with Amy Halloran

Published July 8, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Amy Halloran's homemade donuts
Amy Halloran
Amy Halloran's homemade donuts

When it comes to some Food Friday guests, we don't even need to know the exact topic of the show. We can tell you this much - Amy Halloran likes grain. A LOT. We'll leave the details to her! Want to talk grain, flour and baking with a Grain Ambassador? Call at 2pm. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Amy Halloran is a writer, teach and cook. She's also an agent of change, working to add social values and economic viability to farms and communities. Amy is the author of "The New Bread Basket."

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Vox Pop Food FridayAmy Hallorangrain
Related Content
  • Butter factory, churning and receiving, C. 1925
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 6/17/22: Butter with Haley Whalen
    Wait. An entire show dedicated to butter? YES! We welcome Haley Whalen of Arthur's Market to talk about the virtues of butter and take your calls. The number is 800-348-2551. Haley awill also administer an in-studio butter taste test! Ray Graf hosts.
  • Aneesa Waheed
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 6/10/22: Aneesa Waheed
    Aneesa Waheed of Tara Kitchen returns - and this time she has a brand new cookbook! A world traveler, chef and entrepreneur, Aneesa Waheed is an expert in Moroccan cooking and can tell you about spices and flavors from all over the world. Her new book, "Easy Moroccan Cookbook," will be on shelves this month. She'll talk about it and take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Megan Giller
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 6/3/22: Chocolate with Megan Giller
    Today's Food Friday is all about chocolate! We welcome Megan Giller of Chocolate Noise. We'll talk about how chocolate is made, its history, and the right way to taste it. And we'll take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
