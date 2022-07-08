Food Friday 7/8/22: Flour Hour with Amy Halloran

When it comes to some Food Friday guests, we don't even need to know the exact topic of the show. We can tell you this much - Amy Halloran likes grain. A LOT. We'll leave the details to her! Want to talk grain, flour and baking with a Grain Ambassador? Call at 2pm. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Amy Halloran is a writer, teach and cook. She's also an agent of change, working to add social values and economic viability to farms and communities. Amy is the author of "The New Bread Basket."

