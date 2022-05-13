© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Food Friday 5/13/22: "Eating the curds" with Chef Gail Sokol

Published May 13, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Chef Gail Sokol
Courtesy Gail Sokol
/
Chef Gail Sokol

Chef Gail Sokol returns! Gail wants to talk about curds, as in fruit stovetop custards like lemon, lime or other fruit flavored curds. They're great to add to desserts for Spring and Summer! Call with your question or share your favorite recipe. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Chef-Educator Gail Sokol has been teaching children and adults about baking for over 20 years, beginning as an instructor at SUNY Schenectady in the Culinary Department and later at The Sage Colleges in the Nutrition Department. Chef Gail is the author of a professional textbook, “About Professional Baking,” and a cookbook “Baking With Success.”

Here's the recipe for Gail's Lime Curd Meringue Tart.

Chef Gail has her own podcast -- “Baking Radio.” Gail also also hosts a series of YouTube baking videos where she teaches globally on all topics baking.

Tags

Vox Pop Food Friday
Related Content
  • Six men posed around a beer keg, holding glasses of beer. One man has a deck of cards.
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 4/29/22: Beer and brewing
    It's time to celebrate one of Ray Graf's favorite four letter words. We spell it, B - E - E - R, and we have a panel of experts ready to take your questions on beer and brewing. 800-348-2551.
  • inside of refrigerator
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 4/8/22: Culinary spring cleaning with Deanna Fox
    It's time to do a bit of spring cleaning in your pantry or fridge! Deanna Fox joins us today to share some great ideas for doing just that. A Food Friday regular, Deanna can also answer your cooking and baking questions. The number to call is 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Rocco DeFazio
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 4/1/22: Some quality time with Rocco DeFazio
    What do you do when your Food Friday guest cancels on very short notice? Panic? Nope. You had better call Rocco. And that's just what we did! Whether he's scheduled or not, Rocco DeFazio is always one of our favorites. We'll shoot the breeze about pizza, gelato, Sinatra... and whatever else he wants to talk about. Call in and join the conversation. 800-348-2551.
Load More