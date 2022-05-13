Food Friday 5/13/22: "Eating the curds" with Chef Gail Sokol

Chef Gail Sokol returns! Gail wants to talk about curds, as in fruit stovetop custards like lemon, lime or other fruit flavored curds. They're great to add to desserts for Spring and Summer! Call with your question or share your favorite recipe. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Chef-Educator Gail Sokol has been teaching children and adults about baking for over 20 years, beginning as an instructor at SUNY Schenectady in the Culinary Department and later at The Sage Colleges in the Nutrition Department. Chef Gail is the author of a professional textbook, “About Professional Baking,” and a cookbook “Baking With Success.”

Here's the recipe for Gail's Lime Curd Meringue Tart.

Chef Gail has her own podcast -- “Baking Radio.” Gail also also hosts a series of YouTube baking videos where she teaches globally on all topics baking.