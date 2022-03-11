© 2022
Food Friday 3/11/22: Aneesa Waheed of Tara Kitchen

Published March 11, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
tara.jpg
Facebook: Tara Kitchen
/

We welcome back Food Friday favorite Aneesa Waheed of Tara Kitchen. A world traveler, chef and entrepreneur, Aneesa Waheed is an expert in Moroccan cooking and can tell you about spices and flavors from all over the world. The number to call is 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Aneesa Waheed
Inga Hotaling
/
TaraKitchen.com
Aneesa Waheed

More about Aneesa Waheed (from tarakitchen.com)

Her mastery of sweet and savory flavors and inventive take on Moroccan cuisine has brought her considerable acclaim: She’s earned 40 Under 40, Rising Star Chef, Women who mean Business Award etc. and has been featured in several Food TV Network shows including Beat Bobby Flay, Kitchen Crash and Guy Fieri’s Grocery Games.

Aneesa Waheed
