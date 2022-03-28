© 2022
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 3/28/22: Colorectal cancer awareness with Dr. John Choi

Published March 28, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Dr. John Choi
Nuvance Health
/
Dr. John Choi

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and a perfect time to talk about your colon health. We welcome Dr. John Choi to answer your questions. 800-341-2551 is the number to call. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. John Choi is a board-certified general surgeon who specializes in colorectal surgery. He is the chair of surgery at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, part of Nuvance Health. He has expertise in minimally invasive approaches to surgery including robotic techniques. Dr. Choi treats patients as individuals and believes in quality of life rather than just treating diseases.

