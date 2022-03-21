Medical Monday 3/21/22: Cardiology with Dr. Daniel Bergeron

Joining us for Medical Monday is Dr. Daniel Bergeron, a cardiologist with Albany Associates in Cardiology, a practice of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. He'll take your questions. 800-348-2551 is the number to call. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Bergeron specializes in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is certified with the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine, completed his fellowship and residency at Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, and received his medical degree from the University of New England, College of Osteopathic Medicine.