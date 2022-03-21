© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 3/21/22: Cardiology with Dr. Daniel Bergeron

Published March 21, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Daniel Bergeron, D.O.
St. Peter's Health Partners
/
Daniel Bergeron, D.O.

Joining us for Medical Monday is Dr. Daniel Bergeron, a cardiologist with Albany Associates in Cardiology, a practice of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. He'll take your questions. 800-348-2551 is the number to call. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Bergeron specializes in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is certified with the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine, completed his fellowship and residency at Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, and received his medical degree from the University of New England, College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Tags

Vox Pop Medical Monday
Related Content
  • Ectron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 3/14/22: COVID-19 with Eric Yager
    Some experts are hopeful that the COVID pandemic may be turning a corner and that the worst is behind us. Others warn that more bad times are ahead. We welcome back Dr. Eric Yager of the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences to share what he knows about current research. Eric will be ready to take your questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Dr. Stephen Hasak, gastroenterologist
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 3/7/22: Gastroenterology with Dr. Stephen Hasak
    We talk gastroenterology with Dr. Stephen Hasak, an interventional endoscopist at Albany Med. The number to call with your question is 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Dr. Faiz Bhora
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 2/14/22: Thoracic surgery with Dr. Faiz Bhora
    Today we welcome back Dr. Faiz Bhora, system chief of the thoracic surgery and thoracic oncology program for Nuvance Health. If you have questions about lung cancer, are suffering from lung problems after recovering from COVID-19, or have airway, esophagus, or chest and lung concerns, give us a call. 800-348-2551.
Load More