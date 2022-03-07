Medical Monday 3/7/22: Gastroenterology with Dr. Stephen Hasak

We talk gastroenterology with Dr. Stephen Hasak, an interventional endoscopist at Albany Med. The number to call with your question is 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Hasak diagnoses and stages gastrointestinal cancers and treats a wide range of pancreatic, biliary and gastrointestinal conditions, including acute and chronic pancreatitis, Barrett’s esophagus, biliary and pancreatic stones, and gastrointestinal bleeding. He also removes large or challenging polyps and diagnoses, treats and palliates pancreaticobiliary cancers.

Board certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine, Dr. Hasak completed fellowships in advanced endoscopy and gastroenterology at Washington University’s Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He earned his medical degree from Albany Medical College. March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.