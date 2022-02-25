© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Food Friday 2/25/22: Mardi Gras with Chef Ric Orlando

Published February 25, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Stereo photo card of Mardi Gras in the 1920's
Keystone View Company
/
Public domain/Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division
"When King Carnival reigns in the New Orleans, Mardi Gras, La." Parade, probably Rex, on Canal Street, New Orleans, Mardi Gras 1928

Not able to make it to New Orleans for Mardi Gras? Fear not, Chef Ric Orlando brings the celebration's culinary flavor to Food Friday. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551.

After 25 years as the legendary regional chef, Ric now owns the Ric Orlando’s Best- a brand of of creative seasonings and condiments. His 6 seasoning blends are the exact recipes used in his award winning restaurants. His hot sauces and BBQ aauces are his special unique blends.

Tags

Vox Pop Food Friday
Related Content
Load More