Food Friday 2/25/22: Mardi Gras with Chef Ric Orlando

Not able to make it to New Orleans for Mardi Gras? Fear not, Chef Ric Orlando brings the celebration's culinary flavor to Food Friday. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

After 25 years as the legendary regional chef, Ric now owns the Ric Orlando’s Best- a brand of of creative seasonings and condiments. His 6 seasoning blends are the exact recipes used in his award winning restaurants. His hot sauces and BBQ aauces are his special unique blends.