Food Friday 3/4/22: Breakfast with Deanna Fox

Deanna Fox / FoxOnFood.com Aunt Laura's Favorite Coffee Cake

Breakfast? For a show that begins at 2pm??? Why not! Food Friday fave Deanna Fox joins us to talk about putting together that perfect breakfast. Call in! 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Deanna Fox is a food and agriculture journalist who travels the globe in search of the story, meaning and purpose of our food heritage and systems. She was also the owner of Albany Cooking School for several years. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, The Guardian, The Kitchn, Eater, the Times Union and more. Stories, videos and recipes can be found at www.foxonfood.com or at Fox on Food on Facebook and Instagram.

Here the recipe to the delicious coffee cake that Deanna and Ray talked about on the show. Aunt Laura's Favorite Coffee Cake.

And here are more terrific breakfast ideas from Deanna!

