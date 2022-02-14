Medical Monday 2/14/22: Thoracic surgery with Dr. Faiz Bhora

Today we welcome back Dr. Faiz Bhora, system chief of the thoracic surgery and thoracic oncology program for Nuvance Health. If you have questions about lung cancer, are suffering from lung problems after recovering from COVID-19, or have other airway, esophagus, or chest and lung concerns, give us a call. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Faiz Bhora is a nationally recognized, fellowship-trained thoracic surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive procedures to treat thoracic diseases and airway conditions, including lung cancer and tracheal stenosis. He has extensive experience in endoscopic treatment of airway narrowing (subglottic and tracheal stenosis) and is a leading authority in the field.

Dr. Bhora's research focuses on regenerative medicine, including 3D printing of the trachea, and machine learning in robotic surgery, which is the use of algorithms and statistical models in computer systems to perform specific tasks.

Dr. Bhora is president of New York General Thoracic Surgical Club (NYGTSC), the premier general thoracic surgical society in the tristate area. He is regularly highlighted as a top doctor including by America’s Top Doctors, America’s Top Surgeons, America’s Top Surgeons for Cancer, Castle Connolly, New York Magazine Top Doctors, New York Super Docs and Hudson Valley Top Doctors.