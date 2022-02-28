© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 2/28/22: Cardiology with Dr. Joshua Schulman-Marcus

Published February 28, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
schulman-marcus_joshua_LG.jpg
GARY GOLD
/
Albany Med
Dr. Joshua Schulman-Marcus

We are joined by Dr. Joshua Schulman-Marcus, director of the Coronary Care Unit within the Division of Cardiology at Albany Med. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Schulman-Marcus specializes in general cardiology with a special interest in complicated heart diseases, such as congestive heart failure and coronary artery disease. He completed a fellowship in cardiology and a residency in internal medicine at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and earned his medical degree from Mount Sinai Medical Center, both in New York City.

Tags

Vox Pop Medical Mondaycardiology
Related Content
Load More