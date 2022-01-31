© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 1/31/22: Vascular surgery with Dr. William Raible

Published January 31, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Dr. William Raible
St. Peter's Health Partners
/
Dr. William Raible

Joining us to discuss vascular surgery is Dr. William Raible of Saint Peter's Vascular Associates. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Fellowship-trained in vascular surgery, Dr. Raible’s professional interests include aneurysm interventions, aortic and thoracic endografts, arterial insufficiency evaluation and treatment, carotid artery disease, peripheral arterial bypass, venous disease, and wound care.

Dr. Raible received his medical degree from Albany Medical College. He completed a residency in both general surgery and vascular surgery at Albany Medical Center. He received his bachelor’s degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy.

Tags

Vox PopMedical MondaySt. Peter's Health Partners
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More