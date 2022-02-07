© 2022
WANC 103.9 FM is currently off the air due to weather conditions. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 2/7/22: Sleep disorders with Dr. Boris Medarov

Published February 7, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Dr. Boris Medarov
Albany Med
Dr. Boris Medarov

We'll talk about the many different kinds of sleep disorders and the latest treatments with Dr. Boris Medarov. The number to call with your question is 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Boris Medarov is a pulmonary and critical care physician and the medical director of Albany Med’s Sleep Clinic, where he evaluates patients with sleep complaints, and diagnoses and treats sleep disorders. He earned his medical degree from Semmelweis University School of Medicine in Budapest, Hungary.

Vox Pop Medical MondaySleep disorders
