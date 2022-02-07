Medical Monday 2/7/22: Sleep disorders with Dr. Boris Medarov
Published February 7, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
We'll talk about the many different kinds of sleep disorders and the latest treatments with Dr. Boris Medarov. The number to call with your question is 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
Dr. Boris Medarov is a pulmonary and critical care physician and the medical director of Albany Med’s Sleep Clinic, where he evaluates patients with sleep complaints, and diagnoses and treats sleep disorders. He earned his medical degree from Semmelweis University School of Medicine in Budapest, Hungary.
Joining us to discuss vascular surgery is Dr. William Raible of Saint Peter's Vascular Associates. He specializes in aneurysm interventions, arterial insufficiency and the treatment of a host of other vascular troubles. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
Joining us for Medical Monday is Dr. Benjamin Margolis of Albany Med. Dr. Margolis is a gynecologic oncologist who specializes in the medical and surgical management of ovarian, uterine, cervical and other gynecological cancers. He also treats patients of all ages with pre-invasive conditions and complex gynecologic diseases that require surgery. Call at 2pm with your question. 800-348-2551.