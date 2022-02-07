Medical Monday 2/7/22: Sleep disorders with Dr. Boris Medarov

We'll talk about the many different kinds of sleep disorders and the latest treatments with Dr. Boris Medarov. The number to call with your question is 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Boris Medarov is a pulmonary and critical care physician and the medical director of Albany Med’s Sleep Clinic, where he evaluates patients with sleep complaints, and diagnoses and treats sleep disorders. He earned his medical degree from Semmelweis University School of Medicine in Budapest, Hungary.