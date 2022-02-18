Food Friday 2/18/22: Fried Chicken Summit

Here it is, a show that has been years in the making. We bring together two of the greatest purveyors of fried chicken that you will find, north or south of the Mason-Dixon Line. Kizzy Williams-Francisco and Chef Jasper Alexander share their secrets with you! 800-348-2551 is the number to call. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

Kizzy Wiliams-Francisco owns Allie B's Cozy Kitchen in Albany. Allie B's is named for the late Allie Bee Bethea, a native of South Carolina. In the 1960s, Allie Bee brought her unique recipes and style to Manhattan and began catering and selling food on the streets of Harlem. Allie Bee cooked for numerous prominent religious officials, City Council officials, State Legislators, Congressional Representatives, and a New York City Mayor and New York State Governor. The tradition now continues through her daughter, Kizzy, who has transplanted her mother's recipes to New York's Capital Region.

Jasper Alexander received formal training at the Culinary Institute of America. He worked under New York City’s premier chefs, then was the Chef of several of Seattle’s finest houses before returning to Saratoga Springs to purchase Hattie’s Restaurant -- where Jasper has been the Chef and co-owner with his wife Beth since 2001. They then opened Hattie’s Chicken Shack in Wilton, New York in 2010. Jasper even beat Bobby Flay in a chicken frying contest on the Food Network show “Throwdown with Bobby Flay” in 2006.