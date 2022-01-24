© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 1/24/22: Urology with Dr. Maria Voznesensky

Published January 24, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Voznesensky-vp-LG.jpg
Capital Region Urology
/
Dr. Maria Voznesensky

Joining us for Medical Monday is urologist Dr. Maria Voznesensky of Capital Region Urology, a practice of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Voznesensky is board-certified in urology and practices general and female urology. She specializes in pelvic floor reconstruction and minimally invasive surgery. Her professional interests include female urology, urethral stricture disease, and male impotence and incontinence.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Tags

Vox PopMedical Mondayurology
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More