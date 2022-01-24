Medical Monday 1/24/22: Urology with Dr. Maria Voznesensky

Joining us for Medical Monday is urologist Dr. Maria Voznesensky of Capital Region Urology, a practice of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Voznesensky is board-certified in urology and practices general and female urology. She specializes in pelvic floor reconstruction and minimally invasive surgery. Her professional interests include female urology, urethral stricture disease, and male impotence and incontinence.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org