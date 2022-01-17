© 2022
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 1/17/22: Gynecological Oncology with Dr. Benjamin Margolis

Published January 17, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Dr. Benjamin Margolis
Albany Med
/
Dr. Benjamin Margolis

Joining us for Medical Monday is Dr. Benjamin Margolis of Albany Med. Dr. Margolis is a gynecological oncologist who specializes in the medical and surgical management of ovarian, uterine, cervical and other gynecological cancers. He also treats patients of all ages with pre-invasive conditions and complex gynecologic diseases that require surgery. Call at 2pm with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Margolis completed a fellowship in gynecologic oncology at New York University Langone Health and a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at New York Presbyterian Hospital – Columbia, both in New York City. He earned his medical degree from Yale University.

