Vox Pop

Medical Monday 1/10/22: Breast Health with Dr. Susan Boolbol

Published January 10, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Dr. Susan Boolbol
Nuvance Health
Dr. Susan Boolbol

Today we welcome Dr. Susan Boolbol, MD, FACS is the chief of breast surgical oncology and the breast program at Nuvance Health. She is a board-certified, fellowship-trained breast surgeon who performs a variety of breast cancer surgeries including lumpectomies and mastectomies. Dr. Boolbol has a special interest in oncoplastic surgery and nipple-sparing mastectomy and she is a Hidden Scar certified surgeon.

The number to call is 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Vox PopMedical Mondaybreast surgery
