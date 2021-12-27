© 2022
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 12/27/21: COVID-19 with Dr. Eric Yager

Published December 27, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST
Dr. Eric Yager
Albany College Of Pharmacy And Health Sciences
Dr. Eric Yager

Dr. Eric Yager of the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences is here to answer your questions about COVID variants, vaccines and boosters. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Doctor Yager has a Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences from the University at Albany. He teaches Virology, Biology, Microbiology, and Genetics at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org.

Vox PopCOVID-19 Vaccine
