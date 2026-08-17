Louise Nealon's new book is 'Everything That Is Beautiful'

Louise Nealon made a remarkable debut with ‘Snowflake,’ the award-winning novel that introduced readers to her sharp, funny, and deeply compassionate portrait of contemporary rural Ireland. The County Kildare writer returns with their second novel, ‘Everything That Is Beautiful,’ a story that explores the complicated bonds of family, friendship, memory, and forgiveness.

At the heart of the novel is Niamh Ryan whose childhood was intertwined with the neighboring Foley family. Years later, old wounds, buried secrets, and fractured relationships resurface as a family wedding brings everyone back together. Told through the perspectives of three women, Niamh, Helen, and Kate, the novel examines how people carry grief, trauma, and love, and whether reconciliation is ever truly possible.