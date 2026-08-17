© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The new WAMC app is available to download on iOS and Android! Click here to learn more.
The Roundtable

Louise Nealon's new book is 'Everything That Is Beautiful'

By Joe Donahue
Published August 17, 2026 at 11:28 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Louise Nealon made a remarkable debut with ‘Snowflake,’ the award-winning novel that introduced readers to her sharp, funny, and deeply compassionate portrait of contemporary rural Ireland. The County Kildare writer returns with their second novel, ‘Everything That Is Beautiful,’ a story that explores the complicated bonds of family, friendship, memory, and forgiveness.

At the heart of the novel is Niamh Ryan whose childhood was intertwined with the neighboring Foley family. Years later, old wounds, buried secrets, and fractured relationships resurface as a family wedding brings everyone back together. Told through the perspectives of three women, Niamh, Helen, and Kate, the novel examines how people carry grief, trauma, and love, and whether reconciliation is ever truly possible.

Tags
The Roundtable bookirelandfamilyrelationships
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Virginia Eubanks' new memoir is 'A Guide to Open Water Life Saving Lessons on Love, Care and Survival'
    Joe Donahue
    Virginia Eubanks is an investigative journalist, author, and professor at the University at Albany, whose is author of acclaimed book Automating Inequality Acclaimed How Technology Can Deepen Poverty and Injustice. Her new book, 'A Guide to Open Water Life Saving Lessons on Love, Care and Survival' turns the lens on her own life. After her partner was brutally attacked near their Troy, New York home, Eubanks became his caregiver as they navigated trauma.
  • The Roundtable
    Tony Fletcher brings his new book 'POW, When UK Went Pop, 1980 to 1984' to the Orpheum Theater for a conversation and reading on 8/16
    Joe Donahue
    Music journalist and author Tony Fletcher has spent decades chronicling rock and roll and the culture surrounding it. His new book 'POW, When UK Went Pop, 1980 to 1984,' turns the lens on his own youth, a coming-of-age story, set against a wildly creative moment in British music. Fletcher recalls life as a teenage journalist and aspiring musician navigating the record business, love.Sex and the hard lessons of growing up while trying to land his own band a record deal. This Sunday at 2PM, Fletcher brings 'Pow' to the Orpheum Theater in Saugerties, NY for reading, conversation, and videos from the era. It is a great pleasure to welcome Tony Fletcher to the round table this morning.
  • The Roundtable
    Actress Dale Dickey discusses her first Emmy Nomination for the hit TV series 'Widow's Bay' and her career
    Joe Donahue
    For years, Dale Dickey has been one of Hollywood's most reliable scene stealers, bringing unforgettable grit, humor, and humanity to acclaimed films and television series, including 'Winter's Bone,' 'Breaking Bad,' 'Justified,' 'True Blood,' 'Unbelievable', and 'A League of Their Own.' Her career has now reached a new milestone with her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.Recognizing her performance as the hilariously deadpan town gossip Rosemary and Apple TV plus's breakout comedy horror sensation 'Widow's Bay.' The series has emerged as one of TV's biggest hits, earning 19 Emmy nominations, while Dickie's dry wit and impeccable timing have made Rosemary an audience favorite.This morning we get to talk to Dale Dickey about a career built on unforgettable character roles, including this one.
  • The Roundtable
    The Saratoga Performing Arts Center presents 'American Dreams with Brian Stokes Mitchell' with The Philadelphia Orchestra on 8/7
    Madeleine Reynolds
    Brian Stokes Mitchell has enjoyed a career that spans more than four decades in Broadway, television, film, recordings, and concert appearances with premiere conductors and orchestras.Brain Stokes Mitchell will be at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center tomorrow night with the Philadelphia Orchestra for ‘American Dreams with Brian Stokes Mitchell’ at 7:30 pm.