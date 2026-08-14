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The Roundtable

Virginia Eubanks' new memoir is 'A Guide to Open Water Life Saving Lessons on Love, Care and Survival'

By Joe Donahue
Published August 14, 2026 at 11:07 AM EDT
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Virginia Eubanks is an investigative journalist, author, and professor at the University at Albany, whose acclaimed book Automating Inequality Acclaimed How Technology Can Deepen Poverty and Injustice. Her new book, 'A Guide to Open Water Life Saving Lessons on Love, Care and Survival' turns the lens on her own life. After her partner was brutally attacked near their Troy, New York home, Eubanks became his caregiver as they navigated trauma.

Medical Bureaucracy, Financial Strain, and PTSD. Drawing unexpected lessons from wilderness survival and life-saving training, Eubanks explores what it means to care for someone without losing yourself in the process. It is a great pleasure to welcome Virginia Eubanks to the roundtable this morning. Virginia, thank you so much for being here.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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