Virginia Eubanks' new memoir is 'A Guide to Open Water Life Saving Lessons on Love, Care and Survival'

Virginia Eubanks is an investigative journalist, author, and professor at the University at Albany, whose acclaimed book Automating Inequality Acclaimed How Technology Can Deepen Poverty and Injustice. Her new book, 'A Guide to Open Water Life Saving Lessons on Love, Care and Survival' turns the lens on her own life. After her partner was brutally attacked near their Troy, New York home, Eubanks became his caregiver as they navigated trauma.

Medical Bureaucracy, Financial Strain, and PTSD. Drawing unexpected lessons from wilderness survival and life-saving training, Eubanks explores what it means to care for someone without losing yourself in the process. It is a great pleasure to welcome Virginia Eubanks to the roundtable this morning. Virginia, thank you so much for being here.