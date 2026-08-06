The Saratoga Performing Arts Center presents 'American Dreams with Brian Stokes Mitchell' with The Philadelphia Orchestra on 8/7

Brian Stokes Mitchell has enjoyed a career that spans more than four decades in Broadway, television, film, recordings, and concert appearances with premiere conductors and orchestras.

He started studying the arts at a very young age where he started at 6 years old singing and playing piano, which then led him to have interest in orchestration, arranging, and film scoring.

Mitchell has appeared on Broadway in several productions as a leading man, and dubbed by ‘The New York Times’ as “the last leading man.” He has been in the Broadway revival of ‘Kiss Me Kate,’ where he won a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor, originated the role of Coalhouse Walker Jr in the Broadway musical ‘Ragtime’ and was in the Broadway Revival of ‘Man of La Mancha,’ where he was nominated for Tony Awards for both his performance. He has also been in ‘Jelly’s Last Jam,’ ‘Kiss of a Spider Woman,’ ‘Shuffle Along,’ and ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous breakdown.’ Mitchell also has been in many productions off-Broadway.

He also has amassed many screen credits over his career including ‘Fraiser,’ the animated film ‘The Prince of Egypt,’ ‘Glee,’ ‘Trapper John M.D.’, most recently stars in the hit HBO show ‘The Gilded Age,’ and many more.

Mitchell also has albums of his own ‘Plays With Music’ and ‘Simply Broadway,’ but has appeared on over more than 20 albums. His most recent Tony Award was for his work as Chairman of the Board of Entertainment Community Fund’ which he held from 2004 to 2023 helping those in the entertainment community. He also is a founding member of Black Theatre United.

Brain Stokes Mitchell will be at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center tomorrow night with the Philadelphia Orchestra for ‘American Dreams with Brian Stokes Mitchell’ at 7:30 pm.