Tony Fletcher brings his new book 'POW, When UK Went Pop, 1980 to 1984' to the Orpheum Theater for a conversation and reading on 8/16

Music journalist and author Tony Fletcher has spent decades chronicling rock and roll and the culture surrounding it. His new book 'POW, When UK Went Pop, 1980 to 1984,' turns the lens on his own youth, a coming-of-age story, set against a wildly creative moment in British music. Fletcher recalls life as a teenage journalist and aspiring musician navigating the record business, love.

Sex and the hard lessons of growing up while trying to land his own band a record deal. This Sunday at 2PM, Fletcher brings 'POW' to the Orpheum Theater in Saugerties, NY for reading, conversation, and videos from the era. It is a great pleasure to welcome Tony Fletcher to the round table this morning.