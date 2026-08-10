Actress Dale Dickey discusses her first Emmy Nomination for the hit TV series 'Widow's Bay' and her career

For years, Dale Dickey has been one of Hollywood's most reliable scene stealers, bringing unforgettable grit, humor, and humanity to acclaimed films and television series, including 'Winter's Bone,' 'Breaking Bad,' 'Justified,' 'True Blood,' 'Unbelievable', and 'A League of Their Own.' Her career has now reached a new milestone with her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Recognizing her performance as the hilariously deadpan town gossip Rosemary and Apple TV plus's breakout comedy horror sensation 'Widow's Bay.' The series has emerged as one of TV's biggest hits, earning 19 Emmy nominations, while Dickie's dry wit and impeccable timing have made Rosemary an audience favorite.

This morning we get to talk to Dale Dickey about a career built on unforgettable character roles, including this one. And it's an absolute delight to welcome Dale Dickey to the round table this morning.