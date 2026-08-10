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The Roundtable

Actress Dale Dickey discusses her first Emmy Nomination for the hit TV series 'Widow's Bay' and her career

By Joe Donahue
Published August 10, 2026 at 11:35 AM EDT
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For years, Dale Dickey has been one of Hollywood's most reliable scene stealers, bringing unforgettable grit, humor, and humanity to acclaimed films and television series, including 'Winter's Bone,' 'Breaking Bad,' 'Justified,' 'True Blood,' 'Unbelievable', and 'A League of Their Own.' Her career has now reached a new milestone with her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Recognizing her performance as the hilariously deadpan town gossip Rosemary and Apple TV plus's breakout comedy horror sensation 'Widow's Bay.' The series has emerged as one of TV's biggest hits, earning 19 Emmy nominations, while Dickie's dry wit and impeccable timing have made Rosemary an audience favorite.

This morning we get to talk to Dale Dickey about a career built on unforgettable character roles, including this one. And it's an absolute delight to welcome Dale Dickey to the round table this morning.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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