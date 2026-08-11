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The Roundtable

The Palace Theater will be having their Community Block Party in Albany on 8/15

By Joe Donahue
Published August 11, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT
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The Palace Theatre in Albany, NY will be holding their Community Block Party on Saturday. Taking place under the marquee from Noon to 4PM at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Pearl St – they will celebrate the end of summer with live music, vendors, family friendly activities, community organizations, free food and more. This event is free and open to the public.

There will be live music by The Ky McClinton Band & the Albany Rock Pit Showcase Band! Pony Rides & a Petting Zoo! The UAlbany Kids Zone with Face Painting, Balloon Twisters, a Bounce House, Games & Activities! Educational Activities with Ten Broeck Mansion! Create Interactive Art with Albany Center Gallery!

To tell us more from the Palace Theatre, we welcome: Sean Allen, Director of Marketing and Kevin Johnson - President & CEO of the Palace.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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