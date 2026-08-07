James Scott's new book is 'Empire of Ashes: Truman, Hirohito, and the Descent into Total War'

James Scott has become one of America's leading historians of World War II, bringing meticulous research and compelling storytelling to pivotal moments in modern history. A Pulitzer Prize finalist and 'New York Times' bestselling author, Scott now turns to one of the war's most consequential and controversial decisions in 'Empire of Ashes: Truman, Hirohito, and the Descent into Total War.'

Drawing on newly uncovered Japanese sources and survivor accounts, the book examines the final months of the Pacific War, the debates surrounding the atomic bomb, and the devastating human cost of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. James Scott joins us to discuss 'Empire of Ashes.'