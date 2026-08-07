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The Roundtable

Saratoga Performing Arts Center presents 'Josh Groban: Stage, Screen, & Symphony' on 8/14

By Joe Donahue
Published August 7, 2026 at 11:04 AM EDT
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Josh Groban has built one of the most versatile careers in music, moving effortlessly between pop, Broadway, film, television, and the concert stage. The multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and actor is known for his soaring voice, best-selling albums, memorable performances in productions including 'Sweeney Todd,' and a deep appreciation for the orchestral tradition.

On Friday, August 14, he'll bring that signature blend of genres to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center for 'Josh Groban: Stage, Screen & Symphony,' performing with The Philadelphia Orchestra. The show will bring to life selections from Josh’s new album 'Cinematic.'

Josh Groban joins us to talk about Cinematic, the concert, and collaboration. Welcome to the RT.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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