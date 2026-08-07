Saratoga Performing Arts Center presents 'Josh Groban: Stage, Screen, & Symphony' on 8/14

Josh Groban has built one of the most versatile careers in music, moving effortlessly between pop, Broadway, film, television, and the concert stage. The multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and actor is known for his soaring voice, best-selling albums, memorable performances in productions including 'Sweeney Todd,' and a deep appreciation for the orchestral tradition.

On Friday, August 14, he'll bring that signature blend of genres to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center for 'Josh Groban: Stage, Screen & Symphony,' performing with The Philadelphia Orchestra. The show will bring to life selections from Josh’s new album 'Cinematic.'

Josh Groban joins us to talk about Cinematic, the concert, and collaboration. Welcome to the RT.