Berkshire Theatre Festival's Colonial Theatre presents 'The Legend of Georgia McBride' through 8/16

'The Legend of Georgia McBride' is currently running at the Berkshire Theatre Festival’s Colonial Theatre through August 16th. The show is a glittering, laugh-out-loud celebration of chosen family, drag performance and music, packed with outrageous comedy, electrifying performances and unforgettable theatrical flair.

Broadway’s Michael Wartella takes on the role of Casey, a down-on-his-luck Elvis impersonator whose life is turned upside down when he unexpectedly finds himself stepping into the fabulous world of drag performance. What begins as a last-ditch paycheck quickly becomes a heartfelt and hilarious journey into confidence, self-expression and the transformative power of stepping fully into the spotlight.

Joining Wartella as the incomparable Miss Tracy Mills is Broadway veteran Kyle Taylor Parker, who made his Broadway debut in the original company of the Tony Award-winning 'Kinky Boots' before starring as Lola in the musical’s First National Tour and later taking over the role on Broadway.

'The Legend of Georgia McBride' lovingly celebrates the artistry, resilience and joy at the heart of drag culture while inviting audiences of all backgrounds to join the party. We welcome Michael and Taylor to the RT this morning.