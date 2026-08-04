© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The new WAMC app is available to download on iOS and Android! Click here to learn more.
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Battenkill Books and Kinderhook Books

By Joe Donahue
Published August 4, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

This week's Book Picks comes from Connie Brooks and Suzanne Kulick from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY and Mindy Kay Bricker from Kinderhook Books in Kinderhook, NY.

Connie:

  • Murder at the Spirit Lounge by Jess Kidd
  • Unicorn Hunter by Katherine Arden 
  • Troubled Lands: Stories of Mexico and Cuba, as Translated by Langston Hughes Edited and introduced by Ricardo Wilson, II
  • Melodies of the Weary Blues: Classic Poems Illustrated for Young People by Langston Hughes, Illustrated by [various]
  • Chest Full of Words by Rebecca Gugger and Simon Rothlisberger, translated by Tim Mohr

Suzanne:

  • The Midnight Train by Matt Haig
  • The Night Hunter by Natalie Moss
  • The Princess in Black series by Shannon Hale
  • Our Perfect Storm by Carley Fortune

Mindy:

  • It Will Come Back to You by Sigrid Nunez
  • Sublimation by Isabel J. Kim
  • What Happens at Night by Peter Cameron
  • Open Throat by Henry Hoke
  • Helen of Nowhere by Makenna Goodman
  • Etna by Paul Yoon 
Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewbook reviewskinderhook booksbattenkill books
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content