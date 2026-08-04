Book Picks - Battenkill Books and Kinderhook Books
This week's Book Picks comes from Connie Brooks and Suzanne Kulick from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY and Mindy Kay Bricker from Kinderhook Books in Kinderhook, NY.
Connie:
- Murder at the Spirit Lounge by Jess Kidd
- Unicorn Hunter by Katherine Arden
- Troubled Lands: Stories of Mexico and Cuba, as Translated by Langston Hughes Edited and introduced by Ricardo Wilson, II
- Melodies of the Weary Blues: Classic Poems Illustrated for Young People by Langston Hughes, Illustrated by [various]
- Chest Full of Words by Rebecca Gugger and Simon Rothlisberger, translated by Tim Mohr
Suzanne:
- The Midnight Train by Matt Haig
- The Night Hunter by Natalie Moss
- The Princess in Black series by Shannon Hale
- Our Perfect Storm by Carley Fortune
Mindy:
- It Will Come Back to You by Sigrid Nunez
- Sublimation by Isabel J. Kim
- What Happens at Night by Peter Cameron
- Open Throat by Henry Hoke
- Helen of Nowhere by Makenna Goodman
- Etna by Paul Yoon