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The Roundtable

George Pelecanos' new novel is 'The Blue Flame'

By Joe Donahue
Published August 5, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT
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George Pelecanos has long been one of America’s finest chroniclers of Washington, D.C., writing crime novels that are as deeply rooted in character as they are in place. Beyond his acclaimed fiction, he helped shape some of television’s most celebrated dramas as a writer and producer on 'The Wire,' 'Treme,' and 'We Own This City.'

In George Pelecanos' new novel, 'The Blue Flame,' Pelecanos brings back beloved private investigator Derek Strange for his first new case in more than a decade. Hired to verify an alibi in a murder investigation, Strange finds himself navigating a city where violence, corruption, and moral ambiguity collide.

It’s a sharp mystery about justice, redemption, and the instincts that refuse to fade. George Pelecanos joins us to talk about 'The Blue Flame.'

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The Roundtable bookcrimemurder investigationwashington dc
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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