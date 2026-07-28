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The Roundtable

The Tanglewood Learning Institute presents the world premiere of 'February 1933: The Winter of Literature' on 8/1

By Joe Donahue
Published July 28, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT
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The Tanglewood Learning Institute presents 'February 1933' at the Linde Center on Saturday at 2PM in Lenox, MA. It is a World Premiere of a reading, with music, of Uwe Wittstock’s 'February 1933: The Winter of Literature.'

Directed by Tony-nominated Knud Adams and featuring music supervised by composer/pianist Dan Schlosberg, this adaptation traces the swift collapse of Weimar Germany’s literary world through the plight of the famous Mann family: Nobel winner Thomas, his son the novelist/playwright Klaus; and his older brother Heinrich.

'February 1933' resonates powerfully with the perils of present-day American democracy and the ongoing fight to preserve the freedoms to read and write. The performance will be followed by a Meet the Makers conversation with the creative team. To tell us more we welcome Actor Jeremy Shamos and producer Bernard Schwartz.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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