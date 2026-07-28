The Tanglewood Learning Institute presents the world premiere of 'February 1933: The Winter of Literature' on 8/1

The Tanglewood Learning Institute presents 'February 1933' at the Linde Center on Saturday at 2PM in Lenox, MA. It is a World Premiere of a reading, with music, of Uwe Wittstock’s 'February 1933: The Winter of Literature.'

Directed by Tony-nominated Knud Adams and featuring music supervised by composer/pianist Dan Schlosberg, this adaptation traces the swift collapse of Weimar Germany’s literary world through the plight of the famous Mann family: Nobel winner Thomas, his son the novelist/playwright Klaus; and his older brother Heinrich.

'February 1933' resonates powerfully with the perils of present-day American democracy and the ongoing fight to preserve the freedoms to read and write. The performance will be followed by a Meet the Makers conversation with the creative team. To tell us more we welcome Actor Jeremy Shamos and producer Bernard Schwartz.