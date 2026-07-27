Jayne Atkinson will be doing a Q&A at The Triplex after a screening of the film 'Free Willy' on 7/29

33-years ago, the family classic 'Free Willy' opened in theatres and became a hit leading to two sequels and a film still revered today. Star Jayne Atkinson will be doing an event at The Triplex in Great Barrington on July 29th at 7 pm for a talkback after a screening of the film.

In the film, a troubled boy (Jason James Richter) makes a connection with an orca and teams up with a trainer (Lori Petty) and his foster parents (Atkinson and Michael Madsen) to save him from a greedy park owner in this nostalgic classic that still inspires more than three decades later.

Jayne will be telling stories from the set and there will be FREE WILLY memorabilia to benefit the Triplex. Jayne Atkinson is best known for the role of Karen Hayes on 24, as well as her Tony Award–nominated roles in 'The Rainmaker' and 'Enchanted April.' She is a dear friend of the show and we welcome her to the RT this morning.