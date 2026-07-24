Robert Egan and Johnny Irion share a preview of 'Voices of Democracy: Imagining America: The Next 250' that is going to be at The Red Lion Inn on 7/29

The Red Lion Inn presents their event: 'Voices of Democracy: Imagining America: The Next 250.' They will be celebrating America with visionary artists, activists, educators and musicians from the national and local community as they envision the hopes, dreams and challenges of our next 250 years.

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Festive Food & Drinks: 5PM

Showtime: 6:30PM-8PM

It is an evening of songs, story-telling, poetry and imaginings. The production is conceived and directed by Robert Egan. Musical director Johnny Irion joins us for a preview.