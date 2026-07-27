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The Roundtable

Singer and Actress Heather Headley will be at The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on 7/31 with 'An Evening with Heather Headley'

By Madeleine Reynolds
Published July 27, 2026 at 11:04 AM EDT
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Heather Headley is known for her prolific career on Broadway, in music, and in TV and film. Headley has a multifaceted career, which she considers a blessing.

Headley in 1997 made her breakthrough by being cast as the titular role of Nala in the Tony Award Winning Musical ‘The Lion King.’ She then starred as the leading role of Aida in Elton John’s and Time Rice’s ‘Aida’ where she won a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress. She also has been in the West End’s “The Bodyguard,’ the Broadway Revival of ‘The Color Purple,’ and Encores ‘Into the Woods.’

She also has appeared in many TV shows but is most known for her role of Helen in Netflix’s hit show ‘Sweet Magnolias.’ Headley also has released albums of her own where for the album ‘Audience of One’ she won a Grammy Award for Best Cotemporary R&B Gospel Album in 2010.

Heather Headley will be at The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Friday July 31st with 'An Evening with Heather Headley' at 8pm.

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