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The Roundtable

Brad Gooch's new book is "Good Morning Moon: A Snapshot of an American Family'

By Joe Donahue
Published June 24, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT
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Brad Gooch has spent much of his career telling the stories of larger-than-life figures. The poet, novelist, and acclaimed biographer is known for celebrated books on Keith Haring, Frank O’Hara, Flannery O’Connor, and the 13th-century mystic Rumi.

A Guggenheim Fellow and recipient of a National Endowment for the Humanities fellowship, Gooch has built a reputation for combining literary insight with a keen eye for the personal details that shape a life. In his new memoir, 'Good Morning Moon: A Snapshot of an American Family,' he turns that eye inward.

The book begins with Gooch and his husband’s decision to become parents later in life, then unfolds into a meditation on family, memory, identity, and the surprises that emerge when we look closely at our own histories. 

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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