Brad Gooch's new book is "Good Morning Moon: A Snapshot of an American Family'

Brad Gooch has spent much of his career telling the stories of larger-than-life figures. The poet, novelist, and acclaimed biographer is known for celebrated books on Keith Haring, Frank O’Hara, Flannery O’Connor, and the 13th-century mystic Rumi.

A Guggenheim Fellow and recipient of a National Endowment for the Humanities fellowship, Gooch has built a reputation for combining literary insight with a keen eye for the personal details that shape a life. In his new memoir, 'Good Morning Moon: A Snapshot of an American Family,' he turns that eye inward.

The book begins with Gooch and his husband’s decision to become parents later in life, then unfolds into a meditation on family, memory, identity, and the surprises that emerge when we look closely at our own histories.