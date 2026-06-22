Artistic Director Gideon Lester gives a preview of Bard SummerScape 2026

Bard SummerScape is an annual multi-arts summer festival offering programs in dance, theater, opera, music, and more.

Highlights include the Bard Music Festival, SummerScape Opera, major premieres through Fisher Center LAB, and the Spiegeltent.

Bard SummerScape is a must-visit destination for breathtaking, thought-provoking performances and gatherings in an idyllic Hudson River Valley setting. There is A LOT. So, we will get a preview of event with Gideon Lester - Fisher Center Artistic Director and Chief Executive.