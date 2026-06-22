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The Roundtable

Artistic Director Gideon Lester gives a preview of Bard SummerScape 2026

By Joe Donahue
Published June 22, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT
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Bard College
Fisher Center at bard

Bard SummerScape is an annual multi-arts summer festival offering programs in dance, theater, opera, music, and more.
Highlights include the Bard Music FestivalSummerScape Opera, major premieres through Fisher Center LAB, and the Spiegeltent.

Bard SummerScape is a must-visit destination for breathtaking, thought-provoking performances and gatherings in an idyllic Hudson River Valley setting. There is A LOT. So, we will get a preview of event with Gideon Lester - Fisher Center Artistic Director and Chief Executive.

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The Roundtable bard summerscapeBard Music Festivalthe spiegeltentGideon Lester
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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