Ancram Center for the Arts gives a preview of their 2026 season

Ancram Center for the Arts announced its 2026 season with five ambitious works that explore the themes of our times: polarization but yearning for de-escalation, finding love in an age of anxiety, art’s capacity to hold grief and remembrance, the human ethics of scientific advancement, and the psychic damage of war, even when soldiers return without a scratch.



Co-Director Paul Ricciardi says “The times we are in call for questioning conventions and creative courage.” He adds, “We also lean in on the unique shared experience that theater offers to take stock and reflect on what keeps us open and humane while living in uncertain times.” To tell us more about this work, we welcome Paul Ricciardi - a Professor of Theatre Arts at the City University of New York - Kingsborough Community College - to the RT to tell us more.

