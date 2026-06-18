A preview of the 49th Saratoga Jazz Festival

We’ll preview the 49th Saratoga Jazz Festival happening next weekend! 2 days, 2 stages, and 22 electrifying artists from jazz to roots, funk, blues, soul, rock, indie, and beyond.

This year’s headliners are R&B legend and “Godmother of Soul” Patti LaBelle and the New Orleans rock collective known for their triple-platinum hit “Wish I Knew You,” The Revivalists.

The Annual summer event is filled with good times where you can enjoy craft beer, a local food vendor village, a fine arts and crafts fair, family fun, and more on SPAC’s idyllic grounds.

Host of the WAMC Jazz Show, Bill McCann, and the producer of the Jazz Festival, Danny Melnick, join us this morning for a preview.