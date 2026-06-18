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The Roundtable

A preview of the 49th Saratoga Jazz Festival

By Joe Donahue
Published June 18, 2026 at 11:54 AM EDT
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We’ll preview the 49th Saratoga Jazz Festival happening next weekend! 2 days, 2 stages, and 22 electrifying artists from jazz to roots, funk, blues, soul, rock, indie, and beyond.

This year’s headliners are R&B legend and “Godmother of Soul” Patti LaBelle and the New Orleans rock collective known for their triple-platinum hit “Wish I Knew You,” The Revivalists.

The Annual summer event is filled with good times where you can enjoy craft beer, a local food vendor village, a fine arts and crafts fair, family fun, and more on SPAC’s idyllic grounds.

Host of the WAMC Jazz Show, Bill McCann, and the producer of the Jazz Festival, Danny Melnick, join us this morning for a preview.

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The Roundtable SPACJazz FestivalmusicSaratoga Performing Arts Center
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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