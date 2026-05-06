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The Roundtable

Steve Sheinkin and Jon Chad will be in conversation at Northshire Bookstore on 5/18 to talk about Steve's new book 'Diamond Fever!'

By Joe Donahue
Published May 6, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
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Steve Sheinkin is the acclaimed author of fast-paced, cinematic nonfiction histories, including his latest - 'Diamond Fever! A True Crime Story in the Wild West' – as well as Fallout, Undefeated, Born to Fly, The Port Chicago 50, and Bomb. His accolades include a Newbery Honor, three Boston Globe–Horn Book Awards, and three National Book Award finalist honors.

'Diamond Fever!' is a bit of a departure from Steve's other books and is perfect for emerging readers. Both shorter and faster paced, it also features an engaging mixture of prose and comics from renowned illustrator Jon Chad. With these additions, readers will fully immerse themselves in the Great Diamond Hoax of 1872, a time full of deception, fortune, and greed.

Steve Sheinkin and Jon Chad will be at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga for a talk and signing about 'Diamond Fever' on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 6:00pm. northshire.com. You’re listening to the RT on WAMC.

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The Roundtable booknorthshire bookstorecrimewild weststeve sheinkin
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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