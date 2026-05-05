Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and The Bookstore in Lenox

This week's Book Picks comes from Cheryl Cornwell from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY and Manchester Center, VT and Matt Tannenbaum and Shawnee Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox.

Shawnee's Book Picks:

‘Burn the Sea’ by Mona Tewari

‘All Toddlers Are Scorpios: An Astrological Guide to Your Adorable Tiny Terror’ by Johanna Gohmann, illustraed by Emily Flake

Matt's Book Picks:

'Here Where We Live is Our Country: The Story of the Jewish Bund' by Molly Crabapple

'Where the Music Had to Go: How Bob Dylan and the Beatles Changed Each Other--And the World’ by Jim Windoff

'The Bottom of the Harbor' by Joseph Mitchell

'The Universal Baseball Association, Inc., J. Henry Waugh, Prop.' by Robert Coover

'Revenge for the Sixties: Sam Alito and the Triumph of the Conservative Legal Movement' by Peter S. Canellos