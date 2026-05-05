© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We have been made aware that an online entity is posing as Joe Donahue to invite authors and other creatives onto our radio shows. The scammers then attempt to charge guests an appearance fee for exposure/publicity.
Please note: WAMC does not charge guests to appear on the station and any email about appearing on a WAMC program will come from a wamc.org email address.
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and The Bookstore in Lenox

By Joe Donahue
Published May 5, 2026 at 11:35 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

This week's Book Picks comes from Cheryl Cornwell from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY and Manchester Center, VT and Matt Tannenbaum and Shawnee Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox.

Shawnee's Book Picks:
‘Burn the Sea’ by Mona Tewari
‘All Toddlers Are Scorpios: An Astrological Guide to Your Adorable Tiny Terror’ by Johanna Gohmann, illustraed by Emily Flake  

Matt's Book Picks:
'Here Where We Live is Our Country: The Story of the Jewish Bund' by Molly Crabapple  
'Where the Music Had to Go: How Bob Dylan and the Beatles Changed Each Other--And the World’ by Jim Windoff 
'The Bottom of the Harbor' by Joseph Mitchell 
'The Universal Baseball Association, Inc., J. Henry Waugh, Prop.' by Robert Coover
'Revenge for the Sixties: Sam Alito and the Triumph of the Conservative Legal Movement' by Peter S. Canellos

Cheryl’s Book Picks:
‘Kingfisher’ by Rozie Kelly
‘Lázár: A Novel’ by Nelio Biedermann
‘Hooked’ by Asako Yuzuki
‘Lean Cat, Savage Cat’ by Lauren J. Joseph
‘American Spirits’ by Anna Dorn
‘Transcription’ by Ben Lerner

Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewbook reviewsnorthshire bookstorebookstore in lenox
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content