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The Roundtable

The Roundtable Live from Frederic Church’s OLANA: ‘Drawn by the River’ by Moira Fitzgibbons

By Joe Donahue
Published May 4, 2026 at 3:10 PM EDT
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Joe Donahue and Moira Fitzgibbons

The book, ‘Drawn by the River,’ explores the rich relationship between comics and the Hudson River Valley. In it, Moira Fitzgibbons connects comics, cartoons, and animation to the region’s artistic legacy - from Hudson River School landscapes to its industrial past - revealing a layered creative ecosystem.

She traces the influence of the Western Printing facility, the success of local creators behind ‘ElfQuest,’ and the ways landscape itself shapes visual storytelling.

Moira Fitzgibbons is a Professor of English at Marist University in Poughkeepsie. Her work spans comics studies, medieval literature, disability studies, and the history of the English language. We welcome her to the RT this morning.

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The Roundtable olanaOlana State Historic Sitefrederic churchFrederic Church Center for Art & Landscapebook
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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