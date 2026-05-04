The Roundtable Live from Frederic Church’s OLANA: ‘Drawn by the River’ by Moira Fitzgibbons

The book, ‘Drawn by the River,’ explores the rich relationship between comics and the Hudson River Valley. In it, Moira Fitzgibbons connects comics, cartoons, and animation to the region’s artistic legacy - from Hudson River School landscapes to its industrial past - revealing a layered creative ecosystem.

She traces the influence of the Western Printing facility, the success of local creators behind ‘ElfQuest,’ and the ways landscape itself shapes visual storytelling.

Moira Fitzgibbons is a Professor of English at Marist University in Poughkeepsie. Her work spans comics studies, medieval literature, disability studies, and the history of the English language. We welcome her to the RT this morning.