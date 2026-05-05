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The Roundtable

The Berkshire Concert Choir presents 'Questions and Answers: American Echoes' on 5/9 and 5/10

By Joe Donahue
Published May 5, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT
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Berkshire Concert Choir, a 100+ voice community chorus based in Pittsfield MA, will perform 'Questions and Answers: American Echoes,' which addresses the American experience through the lens of a diverse program of music that asks and answers questions on May 9th and 10th.

On the surface "Q & A" music has the fun of a puzzle, but the program digs deeper into the essential American freedom to question and to hold diverse perspectives, through choral classics, pop and rock from Marvin Gaye, Dolly Parton, and Creedence Clearwater Revival, to Civil Rights era classics from Bob Dylan and Pete Seeger.

Artistic Director Ryan José LaBoy and board member Jane Salata join us.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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