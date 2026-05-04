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The Roundtable

The Roundtable Live from Frederic Church’s OLANA: Spotty Dog Books and Ale

By Joe Donahue
Published May 4, 2026 at 3:21 PM EDT
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Kayla Sacco and Madeleine Reynolds
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WAMC
Kelley Drahushuk and Artists

Kelley Drahushuk of Spotty Dog Books and Ale joins us to talk about how we can turn personal memories into watercolor landscapes. Earlier we provided three audience members with art supplies to show off their talents.

We will talk to them as we discuss good art supplies and all the possibilities that await us in creating art.

We will discuss how you can create a watercolor painting based on your own interpretation of the landscape and how we can blend artmaking with reflection, places, people, and moments into expressive works on paper.

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The Roundtable olanaOlana State Historic Sitefrederic churchFrederic Church Center for Art & Landscapespotty dog books & aleart
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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