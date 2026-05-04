The Roundtable Live from Frederic Church’s OLANA: Spotty Dog Books and Ale

Kelley Drahushuk of Spotty Dog Books and Ale joins us to talk about how we can turn personal memories into watercolor landscapes. Earlier we provided three audience members with art supplies to show off their talents.

We will talk to them as we discuss good art supplies and all the possibilities that await us in creating art.

We will discuss how you can create a watercolor painting based on your own interpretation of the landscape and how we can blend artmaking with reflection, places, people, and moments into expressive works on paper.