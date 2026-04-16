Anthems for the stifled voice and a melody for the river - new projects from Emily Pinkerton and Sam Torres

Sam Torres’ chamber work ‘Hudson,’ has flowed through the last decade of his musical creation. Written in 2016, premiered in 2020, recorded over the next two years, and released last week, the three movement work is a beautiful depiction of living by the river.

Sam is not only an instrumentalist and composer – he’s also a record producer and recording engineer. He and his wife and partner Sophia Vastek have recently worked with Emily Pinkerton on her new album ‘Quiet Anthems.’ Emily’s album comes out this week and its release will be celebrated at the Troy Listening Room. The concert is a double bill with Ellen Atwood.

Emily is a founding member of the folk trio The Early Mays, and has earned a #1 debut on the National Folk DJ Charts, performed on NPR’s Mountain Stage, won the International Acoustic Music Award for Best Group/Duo. As a composer, she has received grants from New York Council on the Arts and New Music USA.

