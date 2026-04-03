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amina claudine myers

  • The Roundtable
    SUNY New Paltz Davenport Artist-In-Residence Amina Claudine Myers to play solo piano concert on 4/7
    Sarah LaDuke
    2026 Davenport Resident Amina Claudine Myers will perform in the Studley Theatre at SUNY New Paltz on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. Amina will perform songs from her recent album "Solace of the Mind’ and the concert will feature a new solo piano piece written for Department of Music Assistant Professor Phyllis Chen.Amina Claudine Myers was named an NEA Jazz Master in 2024 and received a 2025 Mellon Foundation Artist Award. Her recent record release, “Solace of the Mind,” was named among the 10 Best Jazz Records of 2025 by the New York Times.