The galleries at Hudson Hall are currently host to ‘Sita Gomez,’ an exhibition curated by Nancy Cobean of Rose Gallery. Gomez is a prolific multicultural artist and 94 year-old resident of Hudson, New York. I went to Hudson Hall excited to speak with the artist. I was ready to talk about process and inspiration. What happened instead was Sita sharing with me - with us - her life story - which began in Paris in 1932.

Listen • 41:10