Nelson Dellis will have a talk and book signing at Northshire Bookstore on 3/18 for his new book 'Everyday Genius'

Nelson Dellis, a lecturer at Skidmore College and the six-time Memory USA champion is here this morning to discuss his new book, 'Everyday Genius: Hacks to Boost Your Memory, Focus, Problem-Solving,' and Much More. The book is a mental toolkit for a sharper, more engaged life. At a time when outsourcing our thinking has never been easier, Everyday Genius shows you how to reclaim and strengthen your most valuable asset: your brain.

'Everyday Genius' teaches you to memorize names and faces instantly, speed-read with deep comprehension, calculate mentally with surprising accuracy, and focus intensely when it matters most. You'll learn strategies for chess and strategic games, techniques for acing exams and public speaking, and methods for creative problem-solving that help you see connections others miss.

Nelson Dellis is a Grandmaster of Memory, and memory record holder. He is a public speaker and an avid mountaineer and has climbed Mt. Everest three times. Nelson will be talking about and signing his book on Wednesday Night at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs at 6PM.