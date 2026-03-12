© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

2026 Oscar talk with Thelma Adams

By Joe Donahue
Published March 12, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT

The 98th Academy Awards will take place this Sunday in Hollywood, CA - honoring movies released in 2025. Conan O’Brien will host. Every year we welcome we welcome one of the foremost film critics in the industry join us and discuss our impressions of this year’s best in film.

Thelma Adams reviews film and TV for AARP.org and The Wrap. She was twice Chair of the New York Film Critics Circle and is a founding contributor to GoldDerby.com, the first dedicated awards website. Thelma is also the author of three novels, “Bittersweet Brooklyn,” “The Last Woman Standing” and “Playdate.”

Thelma Adams is The Roundtable’s Oscar-ologist and we welcome her back this morning.

Tags
The Roundtable Academy AwardsOscarsfilmthelma adams
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Malgosia Turzanska is nominated for an Academy Award for her costume design in the film 'Hamnet'
    Madeleine Reynolds
    The 98th Academy Awards will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu this Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m. ‘Hamnet,’ directed by Chloé Zhao, based the novel by Maggie O’Farrell, and starring Jesse Buckley and Paul Mescal, is nominated for eight Academy Awards – including Costume Design. For her work on ‘Hamnet,’ Malgosia Turzanska became fully enveloped in Tudor style and the Elizabethan era. She and her team designed and built gowns, bodices, doublets, and breeches out of sustainable and period correct fabrics and colors.
  • Բաժակ Նայող (One Who Looks at the Cup) - Mashinka Firunts Hakopian, Dahlia Elsayed, Andrew Demirjian, and Danny Snelson - MASS MoCA, 'Technologies of Relation'
    The Roundtable
    'Technologies of Relation' at MASS MoCA
    Sarah LaDuke
    The global conversation about artificial intelligence is being held everywhere - in boardrooms, governmental and military offices, and, of course, online. The cost and impact of AI as it develops is visible and unseen, known and yet to be felt. The goals of the inventors can clash with implementation from end users. No one knows where it’s going to end up, if it’s sustainable, or how it may ultimately alter the human intellect or psyche. The existence of AI prompts countless intellectual and moral questions - while sometimes claiming to, itself, hold all of the answers.The artists brought together for a new exhibition at MASS MoCA have dedicated their recent practice to investigating AI.‘Technologies of Relation’ is organized by Director of Curatorial Affairs at MASS MoCA Susan Cross.
  • The Roundtable
    The Eleanor Roosevelt Center is holding a book launch for 'You Can’t Catch Us' by Shannon McKenna on 3/14
    Joe Donahue
    In honor of Women’s History Month, the Eleanor Roosevelt Center will hold a book launch event with author Shannon McKenna Schmidt for her new book ‘You Can’t Catch Us: Lady Bird Johnson’s Trailblazing 1964 Campaign Train and the Women Who Rode with Her.’This event is presented by the Eleanor Roosevelt Center and hosted by the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Museum & Library in Hyde Park on Saturday at 1:30 PM ET.
  • Artwork promote 3/14 and 3/15 2026 ASO concert
    The Roundtable
    Beethoven, Bruckner, and a del Pino premiere at weekend Albany Symphony concerts
    Joe Donahue
    This weekend, the Albany Symphony presents a program beginning with the spark and excitement of a world premiere, flows into the poetic voice of Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto, and rises to the towering sound of Bruckner’s Seventh Symphony.Led by Music Director David Alan Miller, with acclaimed fourteen-year-old pianist Anwen Deng, the orchestra explores music that moves effortlessly between quiet intimacy and full orchestral power.The orchestra will present 'Beethoven & Bruckner' this Saturday, March 14 at 7:30  p.m. and again on Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m. at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.