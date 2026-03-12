© 2026
The Roundtable

New York Maple Weekends return 3/21-3/22 and 3/28-3/29

By Joe Donahue
Published March 12, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT

New York Maple Weekends are returning later this March. The event is hosted by the New York State Maple Producers Association and is funded by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.

New York Maple Weekends allows you to visit your local maple producer. Producers will open their doors to visitors to enjoy some local maple syrup and experience how NY maple products are made. This year’s Maple Weekends are this weekend: March 21-22 and March 28-29 from 10:00 A.M.- 4:00 P.M each day.

Upper Hudson producers and producers across the state are excited to welcome visitors back to their sugarhouses this year. More than 20 producers in the Upper Hudson region will be participating in this year’s Maple Weekends.

To find our more, we welcome Mary Jeanne Packer of Mapleland Farms and Erich Ruger of Sugar Oak Farms. 

New York Maple Weekend upper hudson maple producers association New York State Maple Producers' Association
Joe Donahue
