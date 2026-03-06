Roger Bennett's new book is 'We are the World (Cup): A Personal History of the World’s Greatest Sporting Event'

Roger Bennett has made a career out of translating the drama, heartbreak, and joy of global soccer for American audiences. The British born writer, broadcaster, and co-creator of the popular soccer media brand ‘Men in Blazers’ has become one of the sport’s most distinctive voices blending humor, history, and genuine reverence for the game.

In his new book ‘We are the World (Cup): A Personal History of the World’s Greatest Sporting Event’ Bennett traces the power of the World Cup, how a tournament played every four years becomes a shared global story full of unlikely heroes, national identity, and unforgettable moments. The book is both a love letter to soccer and a reflection on why the world cup, which is coming up to the United States, matters so deeply.