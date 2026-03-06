© 2026
The Roundtable

Roger Bennett's new book is 'We are the World (Cup): A Personal History of the World’s Greatest Sporting Event'

By Joe Donahue
Published March 6, 2026 at 11:33 AM EST

Roger Bennett has made a career out of translating the drama, heartbreak, and joy of global soccer for American audiences. The British born writer, broadcaster, and co-creator of the popular soccer media brand ‘Men in Blazers’ has become one of the sport’s most distinctive voices blending humor, history, and genuine reverence for the game.

In his new book ‘We are the World (Cup): A Personal History of the World’s Greatest Sporting Event’ Bennett traces the power of the World Cup, how a tournament played every four years becomes a shared global story full of unlikely heroes, national identity, and unforgettable moments. The book is both a love letter to soccer and a reflection on why the world cup, which is coming up to the United States, matters so deeply.

The Roundtable SportssoccerFIFA World Cuphistorybook
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
